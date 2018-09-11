Man charged in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

A man has been formally charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club last June.

The man, in his 30s, was not named in a Garda statement confirming he was due to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A woman aged in her 20s, who was arrested in relation to the incident, has been released without charge, gardaí said.

Mr Messett (50) was shot dead at the boxing club on June 5th.

Two other men were injured, including boxing coach Pete Taylor, father of Olympic champion fighter Katie Taylor.