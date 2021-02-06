Man arrested over stabbing in Dublin apartment

A man has been arrested over the multiple stabbing of another man at an apartment in Dublin.

Gardai called to the scene of the incident on North Circular Road at about 10:25pm on Friday were met by a woman outside screaming in distress.

The alleged victim, aged in his 30s, was found inside the apartment with stab wounds to the abdomen and head.

The man was taken to Mater Misericordiae Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and it is understood he was discharged on Saturday.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s at the apartment during the incident, which is being treated as an alleged assault.

It is understood he was locked inside the bathroom at the time.

The suspect is being questioned at Store Street Garda station.