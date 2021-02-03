Woman attacked near Dublin’s IFSC two weeks ago dies in hospital

A woman who was critically ill in hospital since an alleged stabbing two weeks ago in Dublin’s north inner city has died in hospital.

The victim, 48-year-old Urantsetseg Tserendorj, was from Mongolia but was living and working in Dublin. She worked as an office cleaner in the city and was a married mother of two.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the attack. He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court last week, while Ms Tserendorj was still fighting for her life.

He was charged with assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He also had a connected charge for unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building near the IFSC in Dublin 1.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested last Friday week, January 22nd, and appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court the following day when the court heard more serious charges may follow.

The boy was remanded in custody to Oberstown youth detention centre in north county Dublin.

Ms Tserendorj was attacked at about 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 20th, on the pedestrian walkway, between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. She had remained in a critical condition at the hospital in the two weeks since the attack.

There were concerns for her life and Garda Headquarters on Wednesday morning confirmed the woman had been pronounced dead in the Mater.

“Gardaí await the outcome of a postmortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case,” the Garda statement said.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris held talks on knife crime in the area, as well as other violent attacks in other parts of the country.