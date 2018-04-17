Six held and cash seized as Kinahan gang link to Australia investigated

Gardaí have arrested six people and seized drugs as part of an inquiry with authorities in Australia into the activities of the Kinahan crime gang.

On Tuesday, the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau headed up the operation in Dublin, which focussed on suburbs on the north side of the city.

A number of residential addresses have been searched in Finglas, Artane, Drumcondra and north Do Dublin.

Several hundred thousand euro in Cash has been seized.

A photograph showing packages hidden in a mattress in a house in Dublin searched by gardaí during raids on Tuesday. Photograph: An Garda

Five men and one woman are in Garda custody. They were being questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for their detention without charge for up to seven days.

The legislation is used in investigations targeting significant organised crime groups.

It is not the first time the gang has been linked to the Australian cocaine trade. Some of the suspects arrested in Dublin today had recently spent time in Australia.

Gardaí and Australian authorities believed the proceeds of cocaine sales have transferred from Australia to Ireland, probably to be laundered here.

Arrests have also been made in Australia recently and sums of money have been frozen in bank accounts on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime.

Last September, when a 20kg consignment of cocaine was found on a Brisbane building site, it was linked to the Kinahan gang.