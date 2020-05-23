Man arrested in Newry following cross-border police operation

A man has been arrested after he attempted to evade police in Newry following a cross-border operation.

The PSNI received a report from gardaí that a red VW Golf was heading towards the Fathom Line area of Newry shortly before 8pm on Friday.

Gardaí said the driver was involved in an incident across the Border and may have been in possession of a suspected firearm.

PSNI Inspector Stewart said that officers set up a vehicle check point in the area, but the vehicle failed to stop and made off at high speed.

Inspector Stewart added: “Police then located the vehicle on the Ferryhill Road, when the driver attempted to make off from the scene and struck both a wall of a property and two police cars.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries during the incident and no firearm was located, as police detained the male in the area.”

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol on breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He is currently in police custody.

“We are fortunate that there were no serious injuries which may have occurred yesterday evening,” Insp Stewart added.