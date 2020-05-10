Two arrested after suspected firearm is found in bin in Dublin city centre

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of a suspected firearm and ammunition in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

The two were detained after gardaí on patrol observed an altercation between a number of individuals at Abbey Street. When gardaí approached the individuals involved, they observed a man discarding an object into a nearby bin on Liffey Street.

The bin was inspected by gardaí and a suspected firearm and ammunition was recovered from it.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene. They are currently being detained at Store Street Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The firearm and ammunition have been taken for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.