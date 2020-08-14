Cannabis plants worth €110,000 seized following discovery of Cavan grow house

A man has been arrested and cannabis plants worth €110,000 have been seized following the discovery of a grow house in Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Shortly after 12.15pm on Friday, gardaí from the Cavan/Monaghan Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and local gardaí, searched a property in Bailieboro.

During the search, gardaí discovered a grow house in a shed at the rear of the property. The grow house contained 137 suspected cannabis plants.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Bailieboro Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.