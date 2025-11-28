Crime & Law

Two teenage boys arrested over attack on man in Kilnamanagh, Dublin

Four people have now been arrested in connection with the high-profile assault which took place in July

Solidarity protests were organised by the Indian community and others after the attack on the man. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Solidarity protests were organised by the Indian community and others after the attack on the man. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Fri Nov 28 2025 - 15:251 MIN READ

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of the investigation into the assault of a man in his 40s in Kilnamanagh, Dublin in July.

Gardaí arrested two male juveniles in their mid-teens on Friday morning, they said in a press release.

Their detention brings to four the number of individuals arrested in connection with the assault, which received widespread media coverage during the summer.

Solidarity protests were organised by the Indian community and others after the attack on the man, who had recently arrived in the State to take up a role in the technology sector and who was on his way to attend a religious service.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council will not remove Tricolours erected by anti-immigration groups

Mother of missing boy Benjamin Spot (14) pleads for him to return

‘Christ, I’m angry’: Ciara Doherty’s striking interview with Andrew McGinley

Mother of former conjoined twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf named Carer of the Year

The assault was widely condemned by political leaders.

A man in his 30s and a male teenager were arrested on November 14th. They were subsequently released without charge, pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sixty-seven human trafficking victims identified by gardaí in 2024 ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter