Two teenage boys arrested over attack on man in Kilnamanagh, Dublin

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of the investigation into the assault of a man in his 40s in Kilnamanagh, Dublin in July.

Gardaí arrested two male juveniles in their mid-teens on Friday morning, they said in a press release.

Their detention brings to four the number of individuals arrested in connection with the assault, which received widespread media coverage during the summer.

Solidarity protests were organised by the Indian community and others after the attack on the man, who had recently arrived in the State to take up a role in the technology sector and who was on his way to attend a religious service.

The assault was widely condemned by political leaders.

A man in his 30s and a male teenager were arrested on November 14th. They were subsequently released without charge, pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

