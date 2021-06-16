Man arrested after ‘sophisticated growhouse’ found in Co Roscommon

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardaí seized about €592,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in Co Roscommon, on Wednesday.

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark. The search was conducted at 3.30pm by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, a “sophisticated growhouse” was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property.

About 22.5kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb was also seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000. About 22.5kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000.

The arrested man is detained at Castlerea Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.