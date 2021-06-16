Remains found off Cork coast confirmed to be those of Barry Coughlan

Skeletal remains found in a car off a pier in Co Cork have been identified as those of a man missing since 2004.

Gardaí said following DNA analysis the remains have now been identified as Barry Coughlan.

The 23-year-old fisherman went missing in Crosshaven in May 2004.

Last month, a red Toyota was discovered by volunteers from the Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery Group off Hugh Coveney Pier and the vehicle was extracted from the water.

The car was confirmed to be Mr Coughlan’s, while remains were discovered during a technical examination. DNA analysis was conducted by Forensic Science Ireland

A file will now be prepared for the coroner by investigating gardaí.

The Coughlan family made a number of media appeals over the years and said Mr Coughlan’s disappearance was out of character.

He had started a job as a fisherman and was working in Castletownbere in West Cork. He came home to his native Crosshaven for the weekend and was due back to work the day after he disappeared.

Mr Coughlan was last seen leaving the Moonduster pub in Crosshaven on May 1st, 2004.