Man arrested after heroin and cocaine worth half a million euro found in Dublin

SARAH BURNS A man in his 20s has been arrested after drugs with a value of close to €500,000 along with a number of shotgun cartridges were seized during a search of a house in Blanchardstown, west Dublin on Friday morning.

Heroin worth €435,000 and cocaine with a value of €54,000 were found during the search, which was part of an operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin 15 area.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown, the K-Community Action Team and the District Drugs Unit carried out the search.

The man is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.