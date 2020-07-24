Man arrested after drugs, cash and bow and arrow seized in Dublin

A man was arrested after €11,000 in cash, cannabis worth €2,000, a bow and arrow and drug paraphernalia were seized at a house in Dublin 7 earlier this week.

Gardaí attached to Bridewell Crime Prevention Unit searched the residence on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 in connection with the seizure.

He has since been released with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.