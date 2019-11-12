Man arrested after cocaine worth €1.4m seized in Drogheda

Packages containing 20kgs of cocaine recovered when a car was searched on Monday

An image released by An Garda showing some of the packages seized in Drogheda on Monday.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine with a street value of €1.4 million in Drogheda, Co Louth on Monday.

Local gardaí intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate at 12.35pm. Packages containing white powder, understood to be cocaine, were found during a search of the vehicle.

A total of 20kgs of cocaine were recovered, which gardaí estimate has a street value of €1.4 million.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation under Operation Stratus, which was set up a year ago to tackle criminality in Drogheda.