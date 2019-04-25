Man arrested after cannabis worth €40,000 is seized

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 following a raid at a property in Co Meath.

The seizure took place following a “controlled delivery” of drugs to an address at Newcastle, Oldcastle, on Thursday.

A controlled delivery is when drugs are intercepted in the post but allowed to proceed to their destination in the hope they are taken possession of.

As part of a joint operation between gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drug Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, a warrant was obtained to carry out a search of the premises following delivery of the drugs.

During the course of the search, 2kgs of cannabis in herbal form was recovered and a man was arrested.

The man, who is aged in his mid 20s, is being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Kells Garda station.