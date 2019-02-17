Man (54) suffers serious head injury in altercation with teenagers

A man in his fifties has been left with serious head injuries following an apparent assault in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend.

It is understood the man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed in the brain when he was allegedly assaulted and fell back, hitting his head on the pavement following a confrontation with a number of teenagers.

The incident happened on Main St in the south Cork town at around 11pm on Friday.

The man, who is from the Carrigaline area, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery for the brain injury. He remains sedated and in a critical condition.

Gardaí hope he will recover and tell them what happened.

Door-to-door inquiries in the area were carried out by gardaí over the weekend.

They are also examining CCTV footage to try and identify the teenagers who allegedly confronted the man following a verbal exchange on the street.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the assault or with any information to contact Carrigaline Garda station on (021) 4919370.