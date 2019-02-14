Facebook shuts down PSNI page after police shared drugs photo

The PSNI had one of its official Facebook pages shut down temporarily for sharing a photo of a bag of illegal drugs.

A PSNI spokesman said they lost access to Facebook on Wednesday night after a photo used on one of their local policing pages contravened Facebook’s community standards.

The post related to a crime committed in Northern Ireland and was accompanied by a picture of bank notes and a bag of drugs.

“The picture contained bank notes and a small bag of drugs and Facebook deemed it contravened their community standards on guns, drugs and other regulated goods.

“PSNI’s Digital Hub requested that the post be reviewed and, following review.” Following the review by Facebook, the PSNI had their access reinstated.