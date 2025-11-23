Warm welcomes: 17 of Ireland’s cosiest places to stay this winter, from Donegal to Kerry

Winter has its compensations. For every windswept, rainy afternoon, there is a welcoming fireside to match, while those deliciously crisp and bright, icy days give you all the more reason to get out for a good walk, before coming back for a little stove-side sofa time. So where should you go? First up, grand isn’t necessarily cosy. Our most palatial pads may be amazing, and the lap of luxury can be exceptionally accommodating – but cosy is something else entirely. Here is our pick of Ireland’s beautifully warm hot spots.

Hunters Hotel

Co Wicklow

Hunters Hotel Wicklow

A step back in time, to when fires warmed hearths and cosiness was as standard as a nice cup of tea: Wicklow stalwart Hunters is not a place for Scandi-chic, selfies or anything else that passes for cool, and that’s a compliment. Instead it is genuinely gorgeous with lovely gardens in summer, and open fires in winter. Some bedrooms have fireplaces too, so inquire when booking. Dinner, bed and breakfast in winter from €150 per person; and two nights midweek with dinner on one night from €230pp. hunters.ie

Cliff at Lyons

Co Kildare

Cliff at Lyons

Make like a king in a cottage at The Cliff at Lyons, or should that be: channel the spirit of Marie Antoinette, getting cosy with palatial levels of being looked-after in this very elegant world away from the world? Midweek special rates include a welcome Irish coffee or hot whiskey, overnight and breakfast, plus access to the barrel saunas and hot tubs. From €189 for two in an Estate Room. The Blue Book Luxurious Escape includes overnight, breakfast, dinner, prosecco and a cocktail, plus use of the saunas and hot tubs too, from €399 in an Estate Room to €649 in one of the cottages. irelands-blue-book.ie

Mustard Seed

Co Limerick

Mustard Seed, Limerick

If perusing menus fireside, while sipping at something interesting is your idea of cosy, well: welcome to the Mustard Seed. Built, or so legend has it, in 1884 by the local Catholic priest to annoy his Protestant counterpart, this fine house has done service as both convent and country house. Today the large gardens grow produce for the restaurant. First under the ownership of Dan Mullane, and more recently John Edward Joyce, it has been winning awards ever since. Chef Angel Pirev cooks like a – you guessed it – angel, and wintertime dinner bed and breakfast is from €320 for two. mustardseed.ie

Haddington House

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Haddington House, Dún Laoghaire

Following recent refurbishments, Dún Laoghaire’s seafront Haddington House has a whole new category of cosy rooms. To ramp up the vibe, you’ll also be offered hot water bottles, made by EcoTree in Co Clare – not that you’ll need one, but just because it’s lovely. Suites and signature rooms have deep baths, while, if you’re feeling like really embracing the feeling of coming back into the warm, they’ll give you a towel, beach bag and bike to nip to the 40 Foot, take a dip and then really get the benefit of their drawingroom fire. From €195. haddingtonhouse.ie

Number 31

Dublin city

Number 31 Leeson Street

A hotel of two halves, Number 31 is the best of both worlds. The classic Georgian town house has the added attraction of a super stylish mews, designed by legendary architect Sam Stephenson in the 1960s, with a sunken conversation pit complete with fire for late-night chats. Breakfasts here are epic, and coming in via the little laneway off Leeson Street, you feel as if you know something other people don’t, immediately realising that cosy and cool can go hand in hand. From €199 per room, or stay with them in the heart of Dublin on New Year’s Eve from €305 per room. number31.ie

Within the Village

Roundstone, Co Galway

Within the Village, Connemara

Created from a former pub and B&B, Within the Village offers five self-catering houses to rent individually or as a mega headquarters for cosy craic. Restored with the help of local craftspeople, makers and artists, you’re getting effortless rural chic with wood-burning stoves, fresh scones delivered daily and added arty elements by the likes of Joe Hogan, Dorothy Cross and the Tweed Project. There’s a focus on sustainability too. As Within the Village’s Maria Murphy says, “summer may be spectacular in Connemara, but winter has a seductive sprit all of its own”. From €215 per night. withinthevillage.ie

The Twelve

Co Galway

The Twelve, Co Galway

Ticking the boxes for location, The Twelve is just off the pier at Barna, ideal for jaunts into Galway city and Connemara. There is an open fire in the bar, and they pride themselves on their wine list. Book into their top-range Suite X11 (from €400 per night) and warm to a not-quite-real fire, which given the whole open-plan nature of things, you can enjoy from bed, the lounge area or even from the Jacuzzi. The Twelve is completely dog friendly, with four pet suites, from €185 per night. Pets are also welcome in the Gastro Bar, while Blackthorn, Nathan Hindmarsh’s new restaurant at The Twelve, is a real Sunday Brunch hot spot. Overnight B&B plus dinner at Blackthorn from €180pps. thetwelvehotel.ie

The Olde Post Inn

Co Cavan

The Olde Post Inn, Co Cavan

Gearóid and Tara Lynch’s Olde Post is, as the name suggests, a beautifully restored 19th-century post office, so picture old stone walls, candlelight, open fires and solid fuel stoves as well as excellent food – it is Michelin listed, after all. The postmaster’s house has six rooms, so you’re also getting gentle peace and quiet alongside your cosy comforts. Described as a secret worth keeping, you’ll definitely want to write home about it. Winter rates from €170pps for dinner, B&B. theoldepostinn.com

Station House Hotel

Co Meath

Station House Hotel, Co Meath

From an old post office to a former station house, this Co Meath spot is another cosy gem. The rooms are country-luxe, there are snugs, lounges and open fires to hang out alongside, and the food is local Boyne Valley fabulous. A series of midweek mini-breaks add to the adventure, including Christmas Wreath Making with Jenny Murphy on December 3rd, Sourdough Breadmaking with Chris Brownlow of Bread with Benefits on January 23rd, and Ceramics with Gráinne Rafter on February 6th, all from €180pps. Or try having A Sunday Well Spent, with B&B and lunch from €165pps. stationhousehotel.ie

Eccles Hotel

Co Cork

Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff

Glengarriff’s Eccles is known as Ireland’s first purpose-built hotel, dating from 1745. Its facade was added to in 1861 to impress Queen Victoria, who was on her way to Killarney. These days you can hang out by open fires in the lounge or book yourself a hot tub on the terrace with tasty views whatever the weather. And talking of tasty, head chef Addie Attwell serves up west Cork’s finest in surroundings that double the cosy quotient when the weather batters outside. On brighter days, work up an appetite in the nearby Glengarriff Nature Reserve. From €160 per room, or take the two-night Twixtmas break including dinner, bed and breakfast, from €485 for two. eccleshotel.com

Sheen Falls

Co Kerry

Sheen Falls, Co Kerry

This Kenmare pad is definitely in the luxe bracket, but its location, right by the rushing river, makes the winter welcome all the warmer. Book one of the four suites with an open fire or check out one of the thatched cottages for a full-on retreat vibe. Recently awarded two Michelin Keys, the Three for Two By the Falls offer gives two nights B&B and dinner on both evenings, from €857 per room, available until February 2026. Stay over Christmas itself from December 24th to 26th, and enjoy a champagne breakfast, Christmas lunch, and a Gala dinner on St Stephen’s Day. Santa Claus will be there too, from €1,800pps, with children sharing from €90 per night. sheenfallslodge.ie

Wineport Lodge

Co Westmeath

Wineport Lodge Pavilion

Wineport takes its name from the days, 1,500 years ago, give or take a decade or two, when wine had come direct from France to be landed on these shores in order to keep the local monks happy. Today you will be more than happy on the banks of Lough Ree, with welcoming fires and stoves, including one in the lakeside pavilion, and a lovely laid-back atmosphere. Try the Festive Bubble Break with bed, breakfast, dinner, a hot tub session, Prosecco and truffles, available until December 22nd from €480 for two; or take a midweek break with dinner, bed and breakfast from €380 for two. wineport.ie

Castle Leslie

Co Monaghan

Castle Leslie, Co Monaghan

If the warm breath of horses is your idea of heaven, this Monaghan hot spot, famed for its stables, is for you. Still, you don’t have to go trotting through mud to appreciate the wood-burning stoves and fireside sofas in both the Castle and the Lodge. Each of the Castle bedrooms is unique, with its own history of illustrious overnight guests and Leslie family members, such as writer Anita Leslie, who liked to compose her works, fuelled by a diet of smoked salmon and Champagne. A pre-Christmas break with dinner in Conor’s Bar from €320 per room. B&B in a Castle Room from €315 per room, castleleslie.com

Lough Eske

Co Donegal

Lough Eske

Another of those grander hotels that does cosy oh so well is Donegal’s Lough Eske. Huge fireplaces and open fires are a great start, while you’ll also find more contemporary, but still cosy gas fires in the newly redone Donegal Suites. From €600 a night, the suites can sleep a family of up to five. Or book the Lake Lodge and you will get this small lakeside gem all to yourself. It has a wood-burning stove, two bedrooms and a deliciously old-style copper bath, from €400 per night. Elsewhere the Celebrate at the Castle package includes overnight, Prosecco and chocolates, breakfast and use of the pool and guest bicycles, from €249 per room. It is available until the end of March. lougheskecastlehotel.com

Clontarf Castle

Co Dublin

Clontarf Castle: Knight's Bar

Curl up in a castle? What could be cosier? No draughty halls here – instead Clontarf Castle combines contemporary design and a dose of art (from the quirky to the cool), with ancient halls, huge fireplaces and dark panelled lounges and diningrooms. Add the festive decorations and it’s quite the deal. The Winter Retreat package from €254 includes wine and chocolates, dinner in Fahrenheit Restaurant or Knight’s Bar, plus B&B. Or check in on Christmas Eve, with mulled wine and mince pies, have dinner, a Champagne breakfast on Christmas morning, followed by Christmas lunch, and if you still have room, evening snacks, €1,598 for two for two nights. clontarfcastle.ie

Dunmore House

Co Cork

Dunmore House, Co Cork

Crashing waves are your backdrop at Dunmore House, as you revel in the views over Clonakilty Bay. Here you’re wrapping up warm for a breezy walk on the gorgeous beaches, or popping into Clon for a spot of shopping, where you’ll find plenty of local craft and design. Then it’s back fireside for hot chocolate, or something stronger, with B&B from €220 per room. But book now, because Dunmore closes over Christmas, and then you’ve only got until January 4th before they all take a well-earned break until spring 2026. dunmorehouse.ie

Ballynahinch Castle

Co Galway

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Anyone who has stayed at Ballynahinch during a storm might almost wish for woeful weather, but even when the winter sun shines, this is still a very cosy spot – plus you get all the pleasures of garden rambles and lake walks, possibly popping by one of the lakeshore saunas en route. Back at the hotel, think thick walls, crackling fires, comfy beds and lovely lounges to loll in. B&B from €315 per room, or stay overnight with dinner at the Fisherman’s Pub from €460 for two. Go all out for Christmas itself with three nights’ dinner, bed and breakfast, cocktails, Champagne, crackers, music, board games, quizzes – in fact, everything you might have at home, without the arguments and the washing-up. From €3,600 for two for three nights, ballynahinch-castle.com