Man (50) arrested after ‘crystal meth lab’ raided in Dublin

A 50-year old man has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected crystal meth making operation in Dublin.

Drugs worth an estimated €450,000 were found at the scene in Walkinstown, gardaí said.

Among the goods seized were powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

The scene was preserved and later examined by Garda technical officer and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland, who provided guidance to gardaí­on securing the evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene.

The arrested man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The premises was searched as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.