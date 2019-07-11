Daughter of Irene White appeals for information on ‘mastermind’ behind murder

The daughter of murdered Dundalk woman Irene White has urged anyone with information on the “mastermind” of the 2005 murder to contact gardaí.

Jennifer McBride told RTÉ Prime Time that she and her siblings would only feel they had “true justice” for their mother once a third man, believed to have been centrally involved in the crime, was brought before the courts.

Monaghan man Anthony Lambe (35) of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was jailed for life last January after pleading guilty to her murder.

On Monday, a second man, Niall Power (46), with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth, was sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder.Power described himself to gardaí as the “middle man” in the conspiracy.

Mother-of-three Irene White was stabbed to death at her home in 2005. Photograph: Tom Conachy

Mrs White was killed in a frenzied stabbing in her Co Louth home 14 years ago. Gardaí believe they know the identity of a further suspect for the murder and are confident of securing a third conviction.

Garda sources described this man as the “prime mover” in the case, at the “apex” of the murder conspiracy to kill the mother-of-three at the Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, on April 6th, 2005.

They believe this third suspect was the man who wanted Mrs White dead and paid money for her to be fatally stabbed.

Speaking on Prime Time on Thursday Ms McBride described a “sense of relief” mixed with anger and hurt when Power pleaded guilty to his role in the murder.

“There was a sense of relief for the reason that we were told to expect three to four weeks of a trial and there was a lot of anxiety... and what were we going to have to face and listen to,” she said.

“At least we know it is going to be a positive outcome in the right direction, like, it is going to be the way we want it to go. So there was a sense of relief but at the same time, like, pain, anger, hurt. All different emotions. But I was happy to know it was a guilty plea.”

Ms McBride said she was making an appeal on behalf of herself, her younger brother Damhan and younger sister Dairine, for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

“People are calling it the ‘mastermind’ and he is the man behind the whole lot. And the ultimate goal would be to have him before the courts and charged. That would be the ultimate goal,” she said.

“Only then will I feel I have got true justice for my mam. That she deserves.”

Ms McBride was 17 year old when her mother was murdered, and had “treasured” memories of her but said was was “heartbreaking” that her much younger siblings had fewer memories of their mother.

“I had 17 years, I had so many treasured memories all through the years. My sister was four years old and my brother was six. He was just after turning six. My memory is very sketchy when I was that age so it breaks my heart that they don’t have such fresh memories, and so many memories, that I have. So it is heartbreaking that they missed out on so much.”