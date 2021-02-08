Man (37) charged over role in international fraud gang

A 37-year-old man arrested in Dublin last week has been charged in connection with his role in an international crime gang which runs several large fraud schemes.

Last Wednesday a man and a woman were arrested following searches of two Dublin properties by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Gardaí found financial documents and electronic devices, including phones, which they believe are linked to fraud operations.

Gardaí also found a number of luxury items that had all been purchased over a number of days after Christmas, including handbags and other accessories, clothing; expensive perfumes and aftershaves, women’s jewellery and watches. The goods were all well known brands including Swarovski, Givenchy, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and several Louis Vuitton handbags.

Gardaí estimate that €30,000 was spent during that Dublin shopping spree before Christmas, or was withdrawn in cash at the same time. The money came from two invoice redirect frauds committed from the Republic on victims in Dubai and Hong Kong at Christmas that netted €55,000 for the gang.

Gardaí have charged the man (37) in connection with the fraud operation, and he was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Monday morning.

The international group has a large operation in the Republic and gardaí believe they can link it to frauds totalling €6.3 million, of which €5 million has been lodged or moved through bank accounts in Ireland.

Gardaí have identified between 80 and 90 people active in the gang’s network in the Republic and have been investigating the group for the past two years under Operation Skein.