Clare boy (14) needed 80 stitches for head wounds after alleged knife attack, court hears

Judge Gabbett said that the boy will be left “with a significant scar wound for the rest of his life”. Photograph: iStock

A 14-year-old Co Clare boy required up to 80 stitches following head wounds sustained in an alleged knife attack by a 16-year-old, a court has heard.

Garda Bríon Dolan told Ennis Children’s Court on Friday that the mother of the 16-year-old drove him to the scene of the alleged knife assault on June 13th in a west Clare town.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault showed the 16-year-old getting out of the car armed with a large kitchen knife and the alleged assault on the 14-year-old took place moments later in broad daylight.

After viewing photos of the injuries, Judge Alec Gabbett said: “You will see that the 14-year-old had upwards of 80 stitches with a view to putting back his forehead together again and also fixing his ear.”

Judge Gabbett said the boy will be left “with a significant scar wound for the rest of his life” and that he also sustained two puncture stab wounds to his back.

The 16-year-old is charged with assault causing harm of the younger boy at a street in a west Clare town on June 13th last.

He is also charged with producing a large kitchen knife during the course of a dispute at the same location on the same date.

Garda Dolan said there was an argument between two 14-year-olds outside a retailer in the west Clare town on June 13th.

He said one of the 14-year-olds was a younger brother of the accused and the other is the alleged injured party.

Garda Dolan said the accused arrived at the scene in his mother’s car looking for his brother and couldn’t find him.

He said soon after, at a junction, , the accused exited the car..

Statements provided to gardaí alleged that the accused made a beeline for the teenager.

Garda Dolan played the CCTV evidence showing the alleged assault. He also handed in photographs of the boy’s injuries on the day of the alleged assault and photographs taken two days later, along with a medical report.

Solicitor Monica Roche, for the accused, said that on the day and before the alleged assault, the alleged injured party had attacked the younger brother of the accused.

Judge Gabbett said the case is “too serious” for the District Court and directed that the 16-year-old go before Ennis Circuit Court.