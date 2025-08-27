Crime & Law

Man (30s) arrested after vehicle he was driving collided with Garda patrol cars

The car continued to drive on even after a stinger device was deployed

Gardaí said they observed a car engage in dangerous driving in the Blanchardstown area
Sarah Burns
Wed Aug 27 2025 - 21:47

A man in his 30s has been arrested after the vehicle he was driving collided with a number of Garda patrol cars during a pursuit in west Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí said they observed a car engage in dangerous driving in the Blanchardstown area while on mobile patrol. The vehicle failed to stop when directed to do so and a “spontaneous pursuit” commenced.

A stinger device was deployed against the car, deflating a number of its tyres. The vehicle continued to drive on in “a dangerous manner and collided with a number of Garda patrol cars, who successfully prevented the vehicle from entering contra-flow onto the N3 dual Carriageway, endangering the public”, a Garda statement said.

Gardaí then managed to bring the car to a stop.

The driver was arrested and brought to a Dublin Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No gardaí were injured during the incident, while three Garda patrol cars were damaged.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty of Blanchardstown Garda station said: “Protecting public safety and delivering good policing outcomes requires a combination of skill and precision, quick thinking and fearlessness.

“The courage and professionalism of members of An Garda Síochána attached to Blanchardstown, Cabra and Finglas that worked together as a team during last night’s incident, brought it to a safe conclusion because they exhibited their strong knowledge and expert training.

“This response demonstrates that gardaí are more determined than ever, to protect the public and apprehend those that endanger the communities we serve.”

