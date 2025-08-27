Ryanair to raise bonuses for catching passengers with oversized bags

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary gives a business update during a press conference at the Pan Pacific Hotel in the City of London. Photograph: PA Wire

Ryanair is planning to raise bonuses for its staff who spot passengers attempting to take oversized baggage on flights.

The airline’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said he makes “absolutely no apology” for catching people who are “scamming the system”.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, Mr O’Leary told reporters the carrier will likely raise incentives for gate staff who intercept passengers trying to bring oversized luggage onboard from €1.50 to €2.50 per bag from November.

A monthly cap of €80 is also set to scrapped.

Passengers travelling with Ryanair face strict luggage rules.

Only one small bag which can fit under the seat in front is included in the lowest fares.

Mr O’Leary said: “I make absolutely no apology for it whatsoever.

“I want our ground handling people to be catching people who are scamming the system.”

He added: “I am still mystified by the number of people with rucksacks who still think they’re going to get through the gate and we won’t notice the rucksack.

“We will, and you will be paying for the rucksack. You’re not getting on if it doesn’t fit.”

Mr O’Leary said about 200,000 passengers per year are charged luggage fees at airport gates, so “we have more work to do to get rid of them”.

The airline carried 200 million passengers in the year to the end of March.

Mr O’Leary added: “We want everybody to comply with the rules. If you comply with the rules, no issues.

“We are running a very efficient, very affordable, very low-cost airline, and we’re not letting anybody get in the way.”

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “Making money from bags plays an increasingly crucial role in Ryanair’s business model.

“That includes issuing fines at the boarding gate.

“Passengers should of course adhere to the rules, but the frequent changes to those rules and many different fare packages – with varying amounts of luggage allowance – Ryanair attempts to upsell to passengers can make it incredibly confusing.

“While fining customers who break luggage allowance rules may fit with Ryanair’s model of putting profits first, this increasingly messy system is unfair on the travelling public.

“The rules must be made clearer and more consistent.” - PA