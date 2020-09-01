Man (26) found outside Kerry hotel may have died from asphyxiation

Gardaí investigating the death of a man outside a Co Kerry hotel at the weekend are trying to establish how long it took those present to seek medical help for the dying man.

While the results of the postmortem on Darragh Sheehan have not been released by the Garda for operational reasons, it is understood he died from asphyxiation.

The 26-year-old from Doneraile, Co Cork, had been out socialising in the period before his death on Saturday night outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road, where he was staying. Gardaí believe he had been placed in a headlock at some point.

The case is still being treated by gardaí as one of “unexplained death”, though it may yet be ungraded to a criminal inquiry.

Gardaí are interviewing staff, guests and security personnel at the hotel. They are also reviewing CCTV footage in trying to establish if the people around Mr Sheehan went to his aid when he fell unconscious.

Sources said the manner and speed of the response by those present, especially the person who put him in a headlock, may influence any decision on criminal charges, specifically the severity of any charges.

Mr Sheehan, who played for Doneraile GAA, was a graduate of IT Tralee, where he studied mechanical engineering.

He was engaged to be married at the time of his death.

Fr Aidan Crowley from Doneraile said Mr Sheehan’s family and friends had been “heartbroken” at the news of his death. His funeral will be held in Doneraile on Wednesday.

The death notice of Mr Sheehan described him as the “beloved son of Tom and Hannah, loving brother of Kevin and Fiona, much loved fiance of Karen, adored grandson of Lil and Michael O’Sullivan and Ursula and the late Tom Sheehan”.

It added: “Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, fiancee, grandparents, uncle John, aunts Pamela, Mary, Emma, Katie, Ursula, Geraldine and Anne Marie, Rob and Jade, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

Gardai were continuing their appeal for anyone who was around the scene outside, or close to, the hotel on Saturday night, especially those recording footage on devices, to come forward.