Man (23) arrested following armed robbery in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man following an armed robbery at a service station in Cork city.

The man, armed with what has been described as a machete, entered the service station on the Blackrock Road shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

The man threatened staff before leaving the premises with a till tray containing cash and receipts.

Uniformed gardaí and detectives from the Anglesea Street and Blackrock Stations arrested the man a short time later and the cash was recovered. No one was injured during the incident.

The man is is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigations remain ongoing.