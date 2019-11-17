Man (23) arrested following armed robbery in Cork city
Man threatened service station staff with bladed weapon before leaving with cash
Uniformed gardaí and detectives from the Anglesea Street and Blackrock Stations arrested the man a short time later and the cash was recovered. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man following an armed robbery at a service station in Cork city.
The man, armed with what has been described as a machete, entered the service station on the Blackrock Road shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday evening.
The man threatened staff before leaving the premises with a till tray containing cash and receipts.
Uniformed gardaí and detectives from the Anglesea Street and Blackrock Stations arrested the man a short time later and the cash was recovered. No one was injured during the incident.
The man is is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station.
Investigations remain ongoing.