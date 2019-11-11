Four men released without charge over alleged sexual assault of teen

Four men have been released without charge following their arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teenager in south Dublin.

The alleged assault occurred in Rathmines in the early hours of Sunday morning. Four males were arrested a short time later by investigators.

They were detained in three different Garda stations in the south Dublin area where they were questioned. All four men were released without charge on Monday, gardaí said. A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will decide whether or not charges should be brought.

The alleged victim, a girl in her teens, made a complaint to gardaí on Sunday. She was treated at a sexual assault treatment unit where forensic samples were taken.