Longitude organiser says ‘no connection’ between festival and Dublin fracas

Music promoter Denis Desmond has said there was “no connection” between a fracas outside a Dublin nightclub at the weekend and the Longitude festival.

“First and foremost there is no connection to Longitude,” the MCD Productions co-founder said.

“There were a lot of events on in Dublin over the weekend. I would suggest you get your facts 100 per cent. I’ve no idea what happened. I’m not the police, so I don’t know. Deal with facts,” Mr Desmond added.

“I have a statement from the Garda Press Office saying there was no connection to Longitude. That was issued to you guys.” However, Garda sources told The Irish Times they believed the men had been at the festival.

The scene sealed off on Sunday at Adam Court, off Grafton Street, where the fracas took place. Photograph: Dan Griffin

Gardaí said on Sunday they were investigating the incident which involved up to 20 men who tried to rush the door of Lost Lane venue, formerly Lillies Bordello, after the Longitude festival on Saturday. The festival continued until Sunday at Marlay Park in south Dublin and the rap-dominated line-up featured acts including Ski Mask the Slump God, Cardi B and Stormzy.

An assortment of weapons including hatchets, knives and petrol bombs were found when the gang dispersed on Saturday night after gardaí arrived. The incident occurred outside the venue off Grafton Street in the south inner city after shortly 1am on Sunday.

A security guard working in the area was injured and one man was arrested. However, gardaí believe significant violence was averted by the arrival of members of the force on the scene immediately as the trouble flared.

None of the patrons of Lost Lane nor anybody else on the premises on Saturday night into Sunday morning was in any way involved in what took place outside.

However, gardaí believe a number of people who were at Longitude festival in Marlay Park, Rathfarham had gone to Lost Lane to continue socialising. Gardaí further suspect the men who tried to rush the door of the venue had also been at the festival.

Gardaí are treating the serious fracas as a spill over incident from Longitude. If the weapons found stashed around the Grafton Street area were linked to the men who tried to rush the door at Lost Lane, gardaí say that would confirm their suspicions the attempted gang attack was pre-planned.

Before the three-day Longitude festival began last Friday, the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs tweeted a security alert about the event aimed at US citizens in Ireland.

“Reports indicate a potential for violence at the Longitude Festival taking place from July 5-7 in Marlay Park,” it said.

“Police have increased event security and are monitoring the situation. Be aware of your surroundings and exercise caution if in the area.”

On Friday, Mr Desmond described the US State Department advice as “beyond ridiculous”.