Murderer who was unlawfully at large from Derry prison for nine months back in custody

James Meehan was serving a life sentence following a murder conviction in 2009.

A convicted murderer who was unlawfully at large from prison for nine months has been ordered back into custody to serve the remainder of his sentence.

James Meehan (56) failed to return to Magilligan Prison in Co Derry after being out on day release on December 9th, 2024.

Meehan was convicted in 2009 of murdering Jim McFadden, a father-of-four from Derry.

Mr McFadden died after being attacked outside his home in 2007 after he had attended a wedding reception in Co Donegal.

Meehan was arrested by gardaí in the Republic in September this year.

He was extradited back to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and brought to Ballymena Magistrates’ Court where he appeared before district judge Nigel Broderick.

The judge was told that Meehan is set to face prosecution for an offence of being unlawfully at large.

He issued a warrant of committal to return Meehan to Magilligan Prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

“The prosecution, in all likelihood, will issue a summons in respect of any further alleged criminal offence,” the judge added.

A solicitor for Meehan did not raise objections to the warrant of committal. – PA