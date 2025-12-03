Woman withdraws alleged sexual assault case against former MMA fighter Conor McGregor

A woman who accused former mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her at a Miami Heat basketball game in Florida in 2023 has dropped her civil lawsuit in the US.

The legal action was filed in the District Court in Florida at the beginning of the year. In her original complaint , the 49-year-old plaintiff – a senior Wall Street executive – alleged that Mr McGregor assaulted her by engaging in “unlawful sexual contact” in a bathroom stall at the Kaseya Centre in Miami following the basketball match between Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on June 9th, 2023.

She had further claimed that Mr McGregor acted for “his own sexual gratification and for the purposes of degrading [her]”.

Miami Heat and Basketball Properties LLC, operators of the Kaseya Centre, were also named in the legal action as co-defendants when it was taken.

Legal papers filed in the US court on Tuesday show that the unnamed woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in the legal action, has withdrawn her case.

James Richard Dunn, the Florida-based lawyer acting on behalf of the woman, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal “with prejudice”, meaning she extinguishes any right to pursue a claim in another legal action.

The fact that the action has been terminated by the woman under these terms means that no future litigation in connection with the case will be possible.

A criminal case against the former UFC champion was dropped in October 2023 following a police investigation.

Mr McGregor (37) has denied the claims that he assaulted the woman.

Last year, he was ordered to pay Nikita Hand €250,000 in damages after a High Court jury in a legal action upheld her civil claim that she was assaulted by McGregor in the Beacon Hotel in south Dublin on December 9th, 2018.

Last month, a panel of three Supreme Court judges met to consider Mr McGregor’s application for a further appeal over the civil jury findings in that case.

The application for appeal was held in private and a decision on the appeal application will be announced at a future date.

Last July the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against the High Court civil jury finding in Ms Hand’s favour.

The court upheld the jury’s award of almost €250,000 in damages to Ms Hand and directed she was entitled to her legal costs against Mr McGregor.