Law to allow children who died from violence be publicly named from May

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that families will once again be able to name their loved ones who died as a result of violence by May 3rd, at the latest.

Ms McEntee told RTÉ radio’s News at One that she expected the Children’s Bill would be passed in the Seanad on Monday and President Michael D Higgins would then have seven days to sign the Bill, but it could be signed sooner.

Once that happened she would sign a commencement order and at the very latest the law would change by May 3rd, Ms McEntee said.

Families will once again be able to speak of and remember their loved ones, she said.

The Children’s (Amendment) Bill is a response to a court case that prohibited the naming of child victims in criminal cases, which also meant the perpetrator could not be named.