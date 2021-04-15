Corsican authorities end investigation into Conor McGregor

An investigation into UFC fighter Conor McGregor for alleged exhibitionism and attempted sexual aggression in Corsica, France last year has been concluded with no criminal charges against the Dublin man.

Mr McGregor was interviewed by police in Corsica last September over allegations made by a woman and then released while the investigation continued into the claims.

News that the case had ended, after no incriminating evidence could be produced, emerged from prosecutors in the Corsican city of Bastia on Thursday.

“We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statements, including after the scientific expert input that had been ordered,” Bastia prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP.

Emmanuelle Ramond, a lawyer for Mr McGregor, said she had expected the outcome. “We welcome this decision because it is in line with what we expected,” she said.

A woman made a complaint relating to Mr McGregor for alleged exhibitionism and attempted sexual aggression in a bar on Calvi port. It is understood the alleged events were said to have happened on the night of September 6th into September 7th last. Mr McGregor and his representatives strongly denied any wrongdoing on his part from the outset.

Ms Ramond had previously said that “in my opinion the complaint was unfounded”, adding that her client “vigorously denies the accusation of misbehaviour”.

Yacht

Mr McGregor was staying on a yacht at the time of the alleged events and it had moored in Calvi port several days earlier. He was with his partner, Dee Devlin, and their two children.

Mr McGregor was to have participated in the Riviera Water Bike Challenge, in which teams cross the 180km stretch of water between Calvi and Monaco on pontoon bicycles. The goal of the race is to help prevent drowning and to raise awareness of security issues at sea. Mr McGregor was forced to miss the race as he was being questioned when it began.

The 32-year-old has announced his retirement from UFC several times, but this week it was announced he would fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10th. The last time he competed in UFC, in Abu Dhabi in January, he was knocked out by Mr Poirier.