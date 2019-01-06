Irish ‘Isis terrorist’ captured in Syria was on Garda watchlist

A suspected Islamic State terrorist captured by Kurdish-led forces in Syria a week ago lived in Ireland for about a decade and was on a Garda watchlist here.

The 45-year-old man, who is originally from Belarus, came to Ireland in the early 2000s and obtained Irish citizenship and an Irish passport. He worked in retail and as a security guard in Dublin during his time here, sources said.

During his time in the State, gardaí received information from a foreign intelligence agency that he was an active supporter of radical Islamist groups. He was put on a watchlist and monitored by members of the Special Detective Unit.

In 2013 he left for the Middle East, where it is understood he joined a group linked to Islamic State, also known as Isis. He made his way to Syria, where he fought in the civil war there which has to date claimed almost 400,000 lives.

The Department of Justice has previously estimated that about 50 Irish citizens have travelled to Syria to fight in its civil war, many of them for extremist Islamist groups like Isis. At least three have been killed in the fighting.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group battling the remnants of Isis in Syria, announced on Sunday that it had arrested the man in the city of Deir al-Zor along with two US and two Pakistani fighters.

In a statement, the SDF, a US-supported militia, said Isis terrorists had attempted several attacks on its forces recently.

“In this context, a group of terrorists who had been preparing to attack the civilians who were trying to get out of the war zone in masses was detected.

“Following long-term technical and physical follow-up, an operation against the cell was carried out by our forces. As a result of the operation, five terrorists originally from the United States, Ireland and Pakistan were captured.”

A Garda spokesman said the force was aware of the case.

“The individual may be identical to a naturalised Irish citizen who, it is understood, departed Ireland in 2013. An Garda Síochána is monitoring the reported development,” he said.

Taoiseach’s comments

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had been informed that “an Irish passport holder, an Irish citizen” had been taken into custody in Syria.

“We don’t know the details of that so I can’t comment on it in any detail, but what I can say is that any Irish citizen around the world is entitled to consular assistance and will get that,” he told reporters during a visit to Mali.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was looking into the matter but had not received any requests for consular assistance.

The SDF said it captured the five men as part of “Operation Jazeera Storm”, which aims to clear Isis out of its final strongholds in Syria.

At its peak, Isis controlled vast amounts of territory in Syria, but in recent years the group has been driven back to just a few small pockets where most of the holdouts are foreign-born fighters.