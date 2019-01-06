Three held as cannabis plants worth €300,000 seized in Mayo

Three men have been arrested after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €300,000 were seized yesterday.

The arrests followed the search of two houses in the townland of Killasser, Swinford, Co Mayo on Saturday evening.

The men are 44, 27 and 23 years-of-age and are being questioned at Ballina Garda station under the Drug Trafficking Act (1996).

Gardaí said the plans were at different stages of growth.