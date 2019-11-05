Individual in Tuam charged €500,000 following Cab search

An individual in Tuam has been charged €500,000 following a search on a property in Galway on Tuesday morning.

A revenue assessment worth about €500,000 was served after members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) carried out a search targeting the assets and activities of a member of an organised crime gang who is responsible for burglaries across the country.

The individual has been involved in the theft of high-end vehicles and machinery around Ireland.

Documentation connected to financial accounts, real estate and the purchase of vehicles was seized from the house in Tuam by the Cab and the Western Region’s Regional Armed Support Unit who assisted in Tuesday morning’s search.

The search was conducted under a Cab warrant and Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act of 1996.