Hundreds gather in Dublin park for anti-lockdown protest

Hundreds of people have gathered in Herbert Park in south Dublin to protest against the lockdown.

The event is being billed as Le Cheile Day - “ a mental health day”.

Gardaí kept a discreet presence at the event at which singers and musicians entertained the crowd.

In a separate protest, a small group of demonstrators gathered at RTÉ in Donnybrook.

Protesters walking from RTÉ in Donnybrook towards Dublin city on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Conor Lally

In Dublin city centre, there was a large Garda presence at the Spire on O’Connell Street throughout the early afternoon although the number of protesters was considerably smaller.

Despite the low attendance there were a number of arrests made, largely of people who were approached by gardaí and refused to give their names and addresses and their reasons for being in the area.

Others who could offer no valid reason for being on O’Connell Street had their details taken and told they would be issued with fixed charge notices in the coming days.

A Garda sergeant directed proceedings and repeatedly told officers to first engage and then encourage the small groups and individuals to leave the area.

Two separate protests had been arranged for the city centre at the same time.

One, which sought to “reclaim St Patrick’s Day for the Holy Trinity”, was due to assemble at the Garden of Remembrance ahead of a march to the Dáil. There was also an anti lock-down protest set to take place outside the GPO, which was also said to be planning to march the Dáil.

Garda speak to a lone demonstrator on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre ahead of a planned anti-lockdown protest on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Any danger that the two groups, with distinctly different aims, would get mixed up was avoided by the Spartan attendance at both protests.

By 3.30pm, the people who had come to the GPO had largely dispersed and the Garda presence was significantly scaled back.

A major policing operation commenced in Dublin early on Wednesday morning in an attempt to manage a number of anti-lockdown protests advertised for St Patrick’s Day.

Several roads were closed off in the city centre in anticipation of the demonstrations.

Some 2,500 Garda members will be on duty across the country on the day, and while the main focus will be on Dublin, gardaí elsewhere – especially in Galway and Limerick – were preparing for public gatherings and potential unrest, including large crowds gathering to drink in some locations.

Gardaí said there was anecdotal evidence of higher levels of street drinking on Tuesday in the fine weather.

An anti-lockdown event targeting RTÉ took place at the broadcaster’s Donnybrook campus on Wednesday afternoon, while at least three other protests and gatherings were due to take place in and around Dublin city centre. The streets around Leinster House, including Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Merrion Street, were closed off.

Public order units will be on call to be deployed when required on St Patrick’s Day, though gardaí were hopeful they would not be needed.

Sources said that while the force would be prepared for unrest or violence, a graduated approach would be taken to policing on the day.

Uniform gardaí will serve as a high-visibility front line on the streets, with the Garda helicopter monitoring how crowds were building and moving in and around Dublin city centre.

There was no specific intelligence to suggest that violence was being planned and it was hoped that events would pass off peacefully.

Gardaí have also urged people to desist from hosting or attending parties or other social gatherings amid concerns about the slow rate of decline in Covid-19 cases despite a lengthy lockdown.

Gardaí were out in numbers from early morning in Dublin with checkpoints on main roads into the city centre as well as near RTÉ to check if people are breaching Covid-19 regulations and venturing more than 5km from home.