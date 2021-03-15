Man charged in Co Kerry over suspected investment fraud

A man in his 50s has been charged by gardaí in Co Kerry in relation to suspected investment fraud which resulted in the loss of some €125,000.

In 2018, gardaí in Tralee received a report from three people who believed they were subject to investment fraud between 2010 and 2012. Each person had seen an article in a newspaper which offered an overseas investment opportunity with a “guaranteed return within 24 months”. However, no money was ever returned to the would-be investors, according to gardaí

An investigation was carried out by gardaí in Tralee and a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Monday morning. He was detained at Tralee Garda station and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24th at 10.30am.