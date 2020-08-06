Heroin worth €3 million seized in Dublin, two men questioned

Heroin with a street value of €3 million has been seized in Dublin in a joint operation between gardaí and the Revenue

In a statement the Garda said the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), participated in a joint intelligence led operation on Wednesday.

“During the course of the operation, 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million (subject to confirmation through analysis), was seized in the Dublin 15 area,” it said.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are being questioned in Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: “The outcome of co-operation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.