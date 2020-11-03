Garda investigating hatchet attack in central Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a brawl in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon during which a man was attacked with a hatchet.

Mobile phone footage and CCTV shows two groups of young men fighting at the corner of Windmill Lane and Creighton Street in Dublin 2 at about 2pm.

The footage shows various attackers armed with weapons including one man armed with a hatchet which he uses to repeatedly strike another person lying on the ground. At the same time the victim is kicked repeatedly by another assailant while another person shouts “kill him”.

At another point one person picks up a bicycle and throws it at another male. It is not known if the victims suffered serious injuries.

The fight is believed to be related to an inter-gang dispute over drug dealing in the area.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident that occurred in the Windmill Lane / Creighton Street area of Dublin 2 on 03/11/2020 at approximately 2pm,” a Garda spokesman said.

“It is reported that an altercation occurred between a group of youths. No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South Jim O’Callaghan condemned the violence and called for more Garda resources “to protect the local community from this thuggery.”

“People in the locality are traumatised,” he said in a tweet.