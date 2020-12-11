Garda begin 24-hour operation targeting speeding

The Garda has begun a 24-hour operation to target motorists driving above the speed limit, from 1,300 speed camera zones across the country.

The national “Slow Down” day will include higher-visibility roads and speed enforcement policing from 7am on Friday until 7am on Saturday.

To date there have been 137 people killed on Irish roads this year, compared to 128 deaths last year. The number of deaths on Irish roads this year includes 29 pedestrians, 56 drivers, 24 passengers, 17 motorcyclists, and 11 cyclists.

The increase in the numbers killed in road incidents this year comes despite markedly lower traffic levels for extended periods during Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions on travel.

The number of drivers caught speeding by gardaí has also increased by 26 per cent when compared to the same period last year, with 151,055 speeding detections up to the end of October.

During a previous “GoSafe” Garda campaign targeting speeding in May this year, 1,072 drivers were caught travelling above the speed limit, out of 126,001 vehicles checked.

In February, 900 new speed cameras were added to the national network now covering 1,300 areas.

A Garda spokesman said the 24-hour operation would be supported by increased speed enforcement checks by roads policing units nationwide.

“An Garda Síochána has continued the roll out of new speed detection devices to our Roads Policing Units. An additional 80 devices have been rolled out for use as part of this operation, with a further 70 devices to be rolled out prior to year-end,” he said.

Last year “excessive and inappropriate speed” was a contributory factor in around a third of fatal road traffic collisions, the spokesman said.

“The aim of ‘Slow Down Day’ is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed,” he said.

The penalty for speeding is three penalty points and an €80 fine if paid within 28 days.