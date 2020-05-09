Garda and PSNI chiefs meet at Border on coronavirus response

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris met PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne near the Border on Saturday to sign a joint review of the Covid-19 policing response.

They met at Moybridge, Co Monaghan on the Monaghan-Tyrone border near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, on Saturday morning.

The police chiefs formally signed the terms of reference for the joint review of the Police Service NI and An Garda Síochána response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had been discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board. They will be reviewing how their operations have worked since restrictions were introduced in March by the respective jurisdictions.

Joint patrol

They later conducted a joint patrol with local officers, chatting to gardaí and PSNI members operating checkpoints on cross-Border traffic on the main N2-A5 Dublin to Derry Road as part of a Covid-19 operation.

Mr Byrne said he had a “positive meeting” with Mr Harris on the Border and “discussed our continued joint approach”. He said it was “good to get out on patrol together, a strong partnership”.