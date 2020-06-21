Gardaí seize €340,000 worth of cannabis after chasing van

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis after chasing a van that turned away from a checkpoint in Finglas.

Gardaí saw the van turning away from the checkpoint on the Ratoath Road on Saturday evening and pursued it.

Following a search assisted by the Garda Air Support Unit the van was found abandoned on Dunsink Lane, Dublin 15, but the driver was not located.

There were 17 vacuum-packed bags of suspected cannibas, weighing 1kg each, in the back of the van. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of €340,000.

The van has been seized for a technical examination and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.