Gardaí seize €340,000 worth of cannabis after chasing van
Van turned away from checkpoint and was later found abandoned in Dublin 15
Gardaí saw the van turning away from the checkpoint on the Ratoath Road on Saturday evening and pursued it. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Gardaí in Dublin have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis after chasing a van that turned away from a checkpoint in Finglas.
Gardaí saw the van turning away from the checkpoint on the Ratoath Road on Saturday evening and pursued it.
Following a search assisted by the Garda Air Support Unit the van was found abandoned on Dunsink Lane, Dublin 15, but the driver was not located.
There were 17 vacuum-packed bags of suspected cannibas, weighing 1kg each, in the back of the van. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of €340,000.
The van has been seized for a technical examination and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.