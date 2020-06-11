Ashes of Irish teen killed in Australia to be buried in Carlow

The ashes of an Irish teenager who fell to his death while allegedly being robbed at knifepoint in Australia are to be buried in Carlow.

Cian English (19), originally from, Bullock Park, Carlow Town suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at about 3.15am on Saturday, May 23rd.

The teenager fell to his death when he was allegedly being robbed at knife point following an apartment party. He attempted to escape but fell from the fourth floor balcony.

Three men have been charged with his murder. Jason Ryan Knowles (22), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20), and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18) have been remanded in custody until August 4th.

Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were also subsequently charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty. They cannot be named as both are minors.

Mr English was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne. The family left Ireland 15 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Vinny English worked for Digicel, and then settled in Brisbane in 2011.

A funeral service was held for the “beloved and adored” teenager last week in Brisbane. During his son’s eulogy, Mr English described him as having, “a glint in his eye, having an infectious his smile and a great soul.”

A short service will be held at 3pm on Saturday at St Mary’s cemetery in Carlow.