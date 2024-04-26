Two teenagers charged with murder of Josip Strok in Clondalkin

Josip Strok suffered serious head injuries and was on life support for several days before being pronounced dead on April 3rd

Two Clondalkin teenagers have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a Croatian man who died following an incident in west Dublin last month.

Carpenter Josip Štrok (31) who lived in central Dublin, suffered severe head injuries at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on March 30th.

His friend David Družinec, 28, was allegedly attacked during the same incident.

Mr Štrok died from his injuries four days later, on April 3rd, in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí attached to the Clondalkin District and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) carried out arrests on Thursday and charged two local men.

Connor Rafferty, 19, of Castlegrange Close, Clondalkin, and Anthony Delappe, 18, of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, were both charged at Ballyfermot Garda station with the murder of Mr Štrok and assault causing harm to his friend on March 30th.

On Friday morning, they appeared separately before Judge Máire Conneely at Blanchardstown District Court.

Giving evidence, Garda Patrick Fallon told the court that Connor Rafferty was charged just after 10pm on Thursday; he was cautioned and “made no reply”.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require applications in the High Court.

Mr Rafferty’s solicitor, Luke Staines, said his client intended to apply for bail on the assault charge at his next appearance.

Mr Rafferty dressed in a black and grey tracksuit and runners, sat silently throughout the brief hearing.

Judge Conneely remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 2nd.

Garda Barry O’Shea gave evidence in the case of the co-accused. Mr Delappe, dressed in a navy tracksuit and runners, “had no reply” when he was charged, the court heard.

His solicitor, Valerie Buckley, also said her client would move a bail application on the assault charge when his case resumes at Cloverhill District Court on May 2.

They have yet to indicate how they will plead.

The gardaí were granted a minor amendment directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), changing the date of the murder offence from March 30th to April 3rd.

The judge granted legal aid to the pair.

A third man arrested during the investigation was released without charge on Friday, pending directions from the DPP.