Gardaí seize 12 caravans and power tools at halting site in Rathcoole

Twelve caravans, power tools and generators have been seized following a garda operation in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The searches were carried out at an unofficial halting site in the Tootenhill area.

Officers carried out searches at 30 homes during the operation.

Twelve caravans, three generators and a range of power tools were seized.

Gardaí said they believe all of the items were stolen.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Stolen Vehicle Unit, Social Welfare, Customs and the Revenue Commissioners were involved in the operation.