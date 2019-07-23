Four men arrested over alleged Dublin city assault

Four young men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Dublin city centre on Monday night.

The alleged assault occurred shortly before 11pm on Monday, on Townsend Street, Dublin 2.

The scene of an assault on Townsend St is sealed off on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Paddy Logue

A man in his early 20s was taken to hospital with “minor facial injuries” following the attack, according to a Garda spokesman.

Investigating gardaí arrested four men in their 20s for questioning over the incident.

Garda forensic officers examine the scene of the assault in Dublin. Photograph: Paddy Logue

The four have been released without charge and a file is being prepared by gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions.