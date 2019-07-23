Man charged over Dundalk cemetery incident

A man has appeared before Drogheda District Court on Tuesday charged in relation to an alleged incident at a graveyard in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Sunday.

James McDonagh (28), with an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, faces two charges.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk on Sunday the 21st July.

The first charge is the unlawful use of a car. The second charge relates to dangerous driving.

Garda Sean O’Callaghan, from Dundalk Garda station gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí objected to bail citing a number of reasons.

Judge Dermot Dempsey remanded Mr McDonagh in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday July 30th.