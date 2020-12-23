Fourth man charged over murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub

A fourth man has been charged over the murder of Michael Barr, who was shot dead in the Sunset House pub, north Dublin, in 2016.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested on Monday and detained in Bridewell Garda Station, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí took the decision to charge him in connection with the murder, which was linked to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Mr Barr (35) was shot dead in the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city on the night of April 25th 2016.

He was standing at the counter of the bar when two men wearing masks entered and one of them shot him seven times.

Previously two men have been convicted of the murder in trials by the non-jury Special Criminal Court: Liverpool native David Hunter and Eamonn Cumberton of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7.

A third man, Martin Aylmer, of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was convicted of helping the Kinahan crime group commit the murder.