Fatal shooting of garda in Roscommon ‘a random act’, says Harris

Tributes have been paid to Det Gda Colm Horkan who was shot dead while on duty in Castlerea, Co Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

Det Gda Horkan (49) died from gunshot wounds shortly before midnight following a struggle with a man in the centre of the town.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there was no evidence that the killing was linked to organised crime or subversives. Photograph: PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was deeply saddened by the death, and tributes have been paid by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in,” Mr Harris said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Mr Harris said there was no evidence that the killing was linked to organised crime or subversives.

Mr Harris said while all aspects of the Garda’s resources, tactics and policing methodology would be reviewed in light of the fatal shooting, there appeared to be unique characteristics to the crime that may not necessitate major changes in the Republic’s policing.

“This act is unusual, it’s an aberration and viewed as such. And so we’d have to think very carefully before we would change our policing tactics. Our policing tactics are successful in that we enjoy the full support of this society.

“What we have here is a random act, obviously a violent act, which has led to the death of Det Garda Horkan. It is tragic and it is an attack upon us all.”

Gardaí examine the scene of the fatal shooting of Det Garda Colm Horkin in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Photograpg: Collins

Struggle

The shooting took place near Castlerea Garda station after the detective stopped a man to speak to him on Main Street, apparently after seeing a moped being driven erratically.

It is understood a struggle then ensued during which the detective’s firearm came loose from its holster.

The other man then fired the gun multiple times - up to 15 rounds, which is the capacity of the gun - with a number of shots hitting Det Gda Horkan. The gun was empty of bullets when recovered.

Two gardaí from Castlerea station, who were passing the scene in a patrol car, saw the immediate aftermath of the killing. They tackled the suspect and arrested him.

Castlerea parish priest Fr John McManus performed the last rites on Det Gda Horkan and prayed with officers at the scene.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was being questioned at Castlerea Garda station on Thursday. The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been informed as it must be notified of any such incidents involving loss of life or serious injury within the Garda and where a garda’s official firearm was involved.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in Castlerea town centre between 11.30pm and 12.30am or those with dashcam footage. An incident room has been set up in Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1635.

The garda’s body was taken from the scene to Castlebar General Hospital where a postmortem is due to be done later by the State pathologist.

“The scene at the junction of Patrick Street and Main Street Castlerea remains sealed off pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” a Garda statement said.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and remains detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.”

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was a member of the force for 24 years

Charlestown

Det Garda Horkan lived with his father in his native Charlestown, Co Mayo where he was heavily involved in the local GAA club. He is pre-deceased by his mother and twin sister and is survived by another sister and four brothers.

The President said the death of Det Gda Horkan had “come as a shock to us all”.

“As President of Ireland I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the garda, and to all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Mr Higgins said.

Mr Varadkar also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the detective. “Every day our gardaí put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us,” Mr Varadkar said. “Our thoughts today are with all those grieving as a result of this tragic incident.”

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also offered his sympathy to man’s family. “Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty,” Mr Flanagan said on Twitter on Thursday.

“My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and all garda. Murder investigation under way.”

Det Gda Horkan was the 89th Garda member to die on duty since the foundation of the State.

It is almost five years since the last Garda member was killed on the line of duty. Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in Omeath, Co Louth, in October 2015 by dissident republican Adrian Creaven Mackin.

Gda Golden, an unarmed uniformed garda, was attempting to bring the killer’s partner to safety from a domestic violence situation. Creavan then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting happened close to Henry Byrne Road, named after one of two officers shot dead in 1980 after a bank robbery. Det Gda John Morley and Gda Henry Byrne died on July 7th that year after intercepting armed bank raiders at Shannon’s Cross, just outside the village of Loughglynn. Photograph: Michael McCormack.

Two gardaí were shot dead in Co Roscommon in 1980. Det Gda John Morley and Gda Henry Byrne died on July 7th that year after intercepting armed bank raiders at Shannon’s Cross, just outside the village of Loughglynn in the west of the county. They were also based in Castlerea station.