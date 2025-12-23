Public views sought on new consumer and competition laws

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke described the public consultation as “an important step in strengthening our fair, competitive environment where businesses can thrive and consumers are protected”.

The Government is seeking the public’s views on proposed new laws to enhance consumer rights, promote fair competition, and provide stronger enforcement tools to the watchdog.

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has opened a public consultation on proposed legislative measures under the Consumer Protection, Competition and Enforcement Bill 2026.

The proposals form part of efforts to ensure Ireland’s consumer protection framework keeps pace with evolving markets, digital products, and EU standards.

Key measures under consideration include empowering the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to impose “proportionate fines” for serious breaches of consumer law, reducing reliance on lengthy court processes.

The laws would also seek to strengthen “bid-rigging detection powers” by granting the CCPC authority to screen public procurement data for patterns of collusion, as recommended by the Hamilton Report.

The legislation further seeks to strengthen consumer rights by updating the Consumer Rights Act 2022 to clarify remedies for prohibited practices, including clearer rules on price reductions and contract cancellations.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke described the public consultation as “an important step in strengthening our fair, competitive environment where businesses can thrive and consumers are protected”.

“Clear, proportionate rules and effective enforcement benefit everyone, and I encourage both industry and consumer voices to engage so we can shape legislation that supports growth and trust in our markets,” he added.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth said consumers are “the cornerstone of a healthy economy”.

“We want to make sure our laws keep pace with evolving markets, digital products and EU standards so that businesses and consumers alike can thrive,” she said.

“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to help shape legislation that promotes fairness and transparency while supporting competitiveness.”

Submissions are invited from individuals, businesses and consumer groups up to February 27th.