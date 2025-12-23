Tom Wachman, grandson of John Magnier, wins London Horse Show Grand Prix

Tom Wachman and Do It Easy during the Grand Prix event at the 2025 London International Horse Show. Photograph: Horse Sport Ireland

Tom Wachman, the grandson of Coolmore Stud owner John Magnier, claimed top honours in the Grand Prix at the 2025 London International Horse Show on Monday night.

The 20-year-old from Co Tipperary, riding Do It Easy, qualified for a five-rider jump-off from the 34-strong field with a clear first round in 68.85.

The son of Classic-winning racehorse trainer David Wachman followed it up with another faultless round in the jump-off, clocking 32.59 to take the win over Canada’s Kara Chad in second and Sunday’s FEI World Cup winner Max Kuhner of Austria in third.

The victory, coming in his first visit to the London International Horse Show, saw Wachman become one of the youngest ever winners at the event.

“It means a lot to win this,” said Wachman. “It’s obviously an amazing show here, very prestigious, a historic show. I got a personal invitation from the show, so I’m very grateful to them.”

Of Coolmore Showjuming’s 12-year-old gelding Do It Easy, he added: “He’s a brilliant horse and we just thought this class could suit him. He’s been in great form the last couple of weeks so I’m delighted with the way he jumped. Obviously, there’s a big team that goes into it, so it’s great for all of them.”

The win caps a strong end to the year for Wachman, having been named FEI Rising Star of 2025 last month.